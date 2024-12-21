Mumbai, India

The body of a seven-year-old boy, missing since the collision between a tourist ferry and an Indian Navy boat off the Mumbai coast on 18 December, was recovered on Saturday (December 21) after a three-day search operation, officials told news agency PTI.

The boy, identified as Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan from Goa, had been aboard the ferry with his mother, who also lost her life in the incident.

A combined search-and-rescue mission involving naval boats, a helicopter, and Coast Guard vessels led to the recovery of Johan’s body.

With the recovery of his body the death toll in the Neel Kamal ferry collision has risen to 15. Of the 113 people on board the vessel, 15 have died, while 98 others, including two injured, were rescued.

The Navy craft involved in the collision had six crew members, of whom two survived, officials added.

On Thursday, the body of a 43-year-old man was also recovered as part of the ongoing operation.

The collision happened on 18 December when a Navy vessel undergoing engine trials lost control and hit the Neel Kamal ferry near Mumbai harbour.

The ferry, carrying more than 100 passengers, was travelling from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist spot known for its ancient caves.

Probe revealed that the ferry was licensed to carry only 84 passengers and six crew members but was overloaded, violating the Inland Vessel Act. Following the incident, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) revoked the ferry’s license.

Colaba police have filed a case against the Navy craft’s operator under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligence, reckless navigation, and endangering public safety.

The Navy has launched its own internal inquiry into the collision, one of the most serious accidents in Mumbai’s harbour area. The Navy craft involved is currently in custody, authorities told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)