Kuwait City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday (December 21) for a two-day visit, during which he will meet the Indian community and engage in talks with Kuwaiti leaders.

Advertisment

The visit, made at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, marks the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

Sharing on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow."

Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nF67yTHS1f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024 ×

Advertisment

Also read: Multiple idols vandalised in fresh attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly greeted by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, “A new chapter in the making! PM @narendramodi arrives in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by H.E Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy PM, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait, H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, FM of Kuwait & several other Ministers & dignitaries at the airport."

Advertisment

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is set to hold discussions with the Kuwaiti leadership and meet members of the Indian diaspora.