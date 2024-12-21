Dhaka, Bangladesh

In a troubling series of fresh incidents, miscreants in Bangladesh have vandalised eight idols in Hindu temples in Mymensingh and Dinajpur districts over the past two days.

Advertisment

The police, as per a PTI news agency report, have arrested at least one suspect, with investigations ongoing.

What happened?

In Mymensingh's Haluaghat sub-district, three idols across two temples were destroyed on Thursday and Friday. Two idols at the under-construction Bonderpara Temple in Shakuai were desecrated, while another at Polashkanda Kali Temple in Beeldora was damaged.

Advertisment

Also read | Hundreds of people protest in Kolkata over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, demand release of Chinmoy Das

Separately, five idols at Jharbari Shashan Kali Temple in Dinajpur's Birganj sub-district were found vandalised earlier this week.

A 27-year-old man, Alal Uddin, has been arrested in connection with the Polashkanda temple attack, reported Daily Star newspaper, citing Abul Khayer, Officer-in-Charge of Haluaghat Police Station.

Advertisment

Uddin reportedly confessed during interrogation and was subsequently remanded in custody.

According to an ANI news agency report, another man, a 37-year-old male named Azharul, has been arrested "for vandalising Hindu idols in the Shakuair area."

Concerns for minorities in Bangladesh

These vandalism attacks are part of a broader pattern of violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

Recently, India's junior foreign minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply to a question in lower house of parliament Lok Sabha revealed that over 2,200 incidents were reported this year in Bangladesh.

Also read | Who is Tulip Siddiq, UK anti-corruption minister facing graft probe in Bangladesh?

"2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh were reported till 8th December 2024 and 112 cases in Pakistan were reported till October 2024," replied Singh.

He also said that the Government of India has taken a serious note of the incidents and has shared its concerns with the government in Bangladesh.

"India expects that the Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)