Kolkata, India

Hundreds of people staged a protest in Kolkata, the capital of India's eastern state of West Bengal, on Monday (Dec 16) under the banner of "Bengali Hindu Suraksha Samiti", raising their voices on the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and demanding the release of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The rally began at Sealdah station and culminated at Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata. The protesters were seen traveling a distance of 2 km as they raised slogans demanding the release of Hindu monks.

They further demanded the Bangladesh interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, to stop the atrocities on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The protesters were carrying saffron flags and banners, highlighting their concerns over the continued violence against Hindus and their temples in Dhaka.

Moreover, they called for immediate action from the interim government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus in Bangladesh, adding that the perpetrators should be punished.

Chinmoy Das's arrest

The protesters alleged that the Hindu monk's arrest was unjustified and he was targeted when he voiced his concerns over attacks on Hindus and other minorities and their places of worship after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

They demanded the interim government ensure that the minorities in Bangladesh live in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Last week, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that the government of Bangladesh was responsible for the safety of religious minorities in the country.

He said the treatment of Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh was a matter of concern, referring to a series of attacks on Hindu temples by mobs.

“It is our hope that with the new dispensation in Bangladesh, we will settle down to a mutually beneficial and stable relationship," he said.

Hindus have increasingly come under attack in Bangladesh since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has acknowledged that at least 88 incidents of violence had occurred against the Hindu community over the last few months.

