New Delhi

India’s Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Friday (Dec 13) reiterated that the government of Bangladesh was responsible for safety of religious minorities in the country. While speaking in Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, Jaishankar said the treatment of Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh was a matter of concern, referring to a series of attacks on Hindu temples by mobs.

“It is our hope that with the new dispensation in Bangladesh, we will settle down to a mutually beneficial and stable relationship,” Jaishankar said in response to a question. Jaishankar added that New Delhi has been continuously raising concerns with Dhaka with a spate of measures, such as dispatching India’s Foreign Secretary to Dhaka and highlighting the issue.

“Recently foreign secretary visited Dhaka. This subject came up during his meeting and it is our expectation that in its own interest, Bangladesh would take measures so that its minorities are safe,” Jaishankar said.

Hindus have increasingly come under attack in Bangladesh since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, earlier this week acknowledged that at least 88 incidents of violence had occurred against the Hindu community over the last few months.

Jaishankar also talked about Myanmar and Pakistan in his detailed answer to questions asked by several lawmakers. The foreign minister said India was interested in maintaining good ties with Pakistan given Islamabad’s commitment to eradicate terrorism. "It is for Pakistan to show that they are changing their behavior," the top diplomat added.

When asked about what steps the government of India was taking to stymie the inflow of drugs from Myanmar, Jaishankar said New Delhi had reviewed its open regime policy and the government is working to take measures while keeping in mind the sensitivities of border communities.

“With regard to Myanmar, because of the very disturbed conditions in Myanmar, we have had to review the open regime policy which has historically been there, but we are sensitive to the requirement of the border communities, so it is something which we are working on and part of the challenge is that there is very little government authority on the other side of the border,” said the foreign minister.

