New Delhi, India

December 16, 1971, remains a key date in India's contemporary history, and a day that changed the Indian subcontinent forever. It was on this day, that the Pakistan Eastern Command, led by Lieutenant General A.A.K. Niazi, surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini (Bangladesh's liberation forces) in Dhaka.

Advertisment

This event marked the culmination of a 13-day war that began with Pakistan's Operation Chengiz Khan. Approximately 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered, making it one of the largest military surrenders since World War II.

That year saw India's diplomacy and military being put to the test, one that has become a textbook case of how to handle the crisis. India actively sought international support by highlighting the atrocities committed by the Pakistani military in East Pakistan.

The then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had made a global tour to form an international consensus on the issue. Indian diplomats worked to expose the scale of the crisis, including reports of genocide, to garner international backing or at least neutrality.

Advertisment

Also read: Vijay Diwas 2024: History, significance, wishes and everything you need to know

The most significant diplomatic move was the signing of the Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship, and Cooperation in August 1971. This treaty not only ensured military support but also diplomatic cover in the UN Security Council, where the Soviet Union vetoed resolutions that could have hindered India's actions. Relations with the US were tense, as the Nixon administration leaned towards Pakistan due to Cold War geopolitics.

Nixon administration was seen actively supporting atrocities of West Pakistan in then East Pakistan. During the height of the Indo-Pakistani War and the Bangladesh Liberation War, the United States deployed its Seventh Fleet to the Bay of Bengal.

Advertisment

The deployment was seen as a show of force in support of Pakistan, which was facing an imminent defeat in East Pakistan. Despite the dramatic show of force, the deployment had little direct military impact on the ongoing ground operations.

Military, all the 3 services of the Indian military worked in tandem as the war broke out. The Indian Army launched a three-pronged attack from the Tripura, West Bengal, and Meghalaya borders. Key operations included Tangail Airdrop, the Battle of Sylhet and the capture of Jessore and Khulna.

Watch | PM Modi honors Kargil War soldiers, kicks off Shinkun La Tunnel Project on 25th Vijay Diwas

The Indian Navy's role was to impose a naval blockade on East Pakistan to cut off sea supply routes for the Pakistani forces under Operation Trident and Operation Python. The sinking of the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi off the coast of Visakhapatnam during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War remains one of the greatest victories for India.

Indian Air Force conducted early strikes on Pakistani airfields, and was pivotal in operations like the Tangail Airdrop and in providing cover for advancing Indian troops.

Once the war concluded, India was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh. Every year, the day is celebrated both India and Bangladesh. In India as Vijay Diwas, the victory of India over Pakistan changed the geopolitics of the region forever.

In Bangladesh, as a day that led to the creation of a new nation state. Dhaka, once a Pakistani city, that saw worst of the Pakistani military's brutality became the capital of the country.