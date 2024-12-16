New Delhi, India

Vijay Diwas, observed on December 16 each year, marks one of India's most significant military victories. The day commemorates India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh and reinforced India's commitment to justice and peace.

Vijay Diwas 2024: Significance

Vijay Diwas is not just about remembering a historic military victory; it is a day to honour the courage, sacrifice and strategic excellence of the Indian Armed Forces. The day serves as a reminder of India’s unwavering commitment to protecting democratic values, standing against oppression, and safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

Vijay Diwas 2024: History

The victory, achieved in just 13 days, remains a symbol of India's military strength and strategic brilliance. On December 16, 1971, Pakistan’s Lieutenant General A.A.K. Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka, officially ending the war. The war, led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and military leaders like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Lt. General Jagjit Singh Aurora, not only changed the map of South Asia but also highlighted India’s role as a global defender of democratic values and human rights.

Vijay Diwas 2024: Wishes

“On the day of Vijay Diwas, let us remember and pay respects to the soldiers who fought for the pride of our nation. Their dedication and sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts."

“Remembering the heroes of the 1971 War, who staked everything for a Bangladesh that was yet to be born, their bravery continues to inspire us."

"This Vijay Diwas, let us take inspiration from the courage of our soldiers and work towards building a stronger India."

"On this day, we salute the sacrifices that turned the tide of history. Happy Vijay Diwas 2024!"

"May the courage and valour of our armed forces continue to inspire generations. Wishing everyone a proud Vijay Diwas!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu took to social media platform X to convey their messages:

Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2024 ×

On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India. A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our bravehearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2024 ×

