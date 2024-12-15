Sambhal, India

Government officials in the Sambhal district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday (Dec 13) reopened an ancient temple which was closed since the communal riots in 1978.

The government authorities had "stumbled" upon the Hindu temple during an anti-encroachment drive in Sambhal close to the Shahi Jama Masjid, reported news agency PTI. Inside the temple, the authorities found a Shivling and a Hanuman idol.

As per the locals, the Bhasma Shankar temple had existed since 1978 after communal riots led to the local Hindu community's displacement.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Misra, who was heading the campaign against electricity theft in the area, said that the officials stumbled upon the temple while carrying out an inspection in the region.

"Upon noticing it, I immediately informed the district authorities. We all came here together and decided to reopen the temple," she said, while further confirming that the temple had remained closed for decades.

Morning aarti being performed at the Hanuman Temple which was discovered in Sambhal during an anti-encroachment drive carried out by district police and administration.

There is also a well close to the temple, which officials have planned to reopen.

Priests perform aarti at Bhasma Shankar temple after 46 years

On the morning of Sunday (Dec 15), priests performed morning pooja and aarti at the temple. The personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police were deployed outside the temple.

The priests had cleaned the temple premises and also made arrangements for electricity.

Acharya Brahm Shukla, who performed the aarti at the temple, said to ANI, "We came in the morning and cleaned the temple to perform the aarti. A Brahmin should be appointed here so that he can stay here. Till the time caretaker (for this temple) is appointed, we will take responsibility."

The officials said that CCTV cameras were also installed for security purposes.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Misra said that the anti-encroachment drive was carried out for structures built on public property and added that the officials will restore the temple to its original structure.

"We have written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)...Police will be deployed near the temple," she said.

District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensiya said that the ancient well close to the site will also be opened.

"The (ancient Lord Shiva) temple is being cleaned. A ramp had been built over the ancient well. When we dismantled the ramp, the well was revealed," said DM Pensiya.

On November 24, Sambhal got embroiled in violence after tensions erupted over the survey of Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid on orders of the court.

(With inputs from agencies)