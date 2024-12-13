Brisbane, Australia

The cricket action Down Under returns to the Gabba in Brisbane, a venue Australia once called its fortress until India breached it the last time. What happened three years ago remains the greatest win in cricket, let alone for India in Tests, but now, a resurgent Australian Team has revenge on their mind. Will they regain their pride, or will India make it two in two at their new favourite ground? Here is the match preview and result prediction of Australia and India's 3rd BGT Test in Brisbane.

Match Preview

The score line is even after the first two Tests, something Sourav Ganguly predicted before it even began; however, how Australia scripted a comeback should worry India.

Even Rohit Sharma’s return to the playing XI in Adelaide couldn’t prevent the inevitable; instead, it mounted a headache for the visiting camp over his batting position in the remaining three matches. Though he missed the BGT opener in Perth for personal reasons, Rohit played the Pink-Ball Test, batting at number six, solely to adjust KL Rahul at the top and reward him for his performance at the Optus Stadium.

With both failing across two innings, it remains to be seen if the management goes back to their strategy of opening with Rohit and playing KL at six or if they stick to their call and make no changes to the batting order for the Gabba tie.

Besides, batting form remains a concern for India, with the visitors getting folded inside 200 in the first innings in both matches. Though they made merry in the second innings in Perth, smashing 487-6 Dec, the batters looked far from convincing overall.

Moreover, India’s bowling must step up at Gabba, where the pitch offers more assistance and spice for the seamers. With Jasprit Bumrah in red-hot form, he will remain the thorn in the flesh for the Aussies.

On the other hand, Australia is back in form, not entirely. After the Perth Test embarrassment, where they surrendered by 295 runs, Australia returned to the drawing board only to come back stronger in Adelaide.

Given Australia’s pace attack will be licking their lips looking at the Gabba surface, the time has come for the top order to also click, with the onus falling on the opening pair, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

Result Prediction

Regardless of how well-placed Australia must be after levelling the series, India will enter this contest with a psychological advantage, knowing what they did the last time without several top players in the XI.

Predicted Playing XI of both teams

Australia – Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon

India – Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah