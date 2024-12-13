New Delhi, India

Steve Smith hasn't had a good run in 2024. The right-hander has averaged 23.20 in seven Tests with only a solitary in 2024. Ahead of the third Test between India and Australia, of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), at The Gabba, Brisbane, skipper Pat Cummins has backed Smith to regain form. Smith, who has scores of 0, 17 and 2 in the ongoing series, will be desperate for a big score and help Australia take a 2-1 lead.

Cummins said in the pre-match presser, "You look at his record, stats would suggest (runs) are not far around the corner. In particular this year, he's looking fantastic in the nets, just looking really sharp, looking like he's got plenty of time. doing all the right things like he always does."

Cummisn added, "He got caught down the leg side last game. I don't know if you can look into that too much, so I'm sure a big score's just around the corner."

Ahead of the crucial Brisbane tie, Cummins emphasised on the need to win at home, especially to keep their hopes of playing the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final next year. "Winning in Australia is a matter of pride. These are our home conditions, and we've grown up playing here. To succeed in the World Test Championship, you need to win all your home series and capitalise on opportunities abroad. That's the standard we've set for ourselves," the pacer added.

In the ongoing 2023-25 WTC cycle, South Africa are at the top and need only one win to cement a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Australia and India are placed at the second and third spot, respectively.

Talking about the India-Australia series, the visitors won the series opener in Perth by 295 runs before Cummins-led hosts won the pink-ball contest by ten wickets to level the series.