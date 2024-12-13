New Delhi, India

Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar reunited during the memorial event for their late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar recently. At the event, Kambli's health conditions made heads turn as he looked reasonably weak. His health became a huge talking point in the Indian cricket fraternity. In a recent interview, Kambli opened up on his health issues and backtracked from his previous claims of Tendulkar -- his childhood friend -- not helping him in troubled times. The former cricketer explained why he accused Tendulkar, in an interview in 2009, and credited Master Blaster for always being on his side, even paying for his surgeries.

Advertisment

In a recent interaction, Kambli revealed that he is battling a severe urinary infection and is determined to overcome his struggles. He lauded his family for their constant support and is 'grateful' for having a friend like Tendulkar. On the Vicky Lalwani Show, he said, "In that moment (recalling his 2009 remark of criticising Tendulkar), I felt Sachin wasn’t helping. I was deeply frustrated. But in reality, Sachin has done everything for me, including covering the costs of my two surgeries in 2013. We’ve reconciled, and our childhood bond has prevailed."

He further mentioned, "Sachin taught me the game. I have made nine comebacks in my career. As athletes, we face injuries and setbacks, but we understand the game’s reality. When we face a setback, it hurts just as much."

Also read: The boy who would be King: Anand shares throwback pic of D Gukesh after his World Chess Championship win

Advertisment

Kambli concluded, "My journey wasn't perfect, but I gave it my all. I'm grateful for the support of my family and friends like Sachin."

Kambli represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, spanning from 1991-2004. He ended with 1,084 runs in Tests and 2,477 ODI runs. While he had a dream start to his career, inconsistencies, controversies both on and off the field derailed his journey. Tendulkar, on the other hand, kept rising up the ladder and played for India from 1989-2013, ending with over 34,000 international runs and 100 hundreds overall.