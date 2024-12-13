New Delhi, India

On Thursday (Dec 13), D Gukesh created history by beating China’s Ding Liren and clinching the 2024 World Chess Championship. After winning the 14th game of the championship final, the 18-year-old teen sensation became the second Indian -- after legendary Viswanathan Anand -- to become the youngest to win the prestigious title. Overall, Gukesh broke the record held by Russia's legendary Garry Kasparov. In 1985, Kasparov became the youngest world champion at 22.

Post Gukesh's historic achievement, veteran chess champion Viswanathan Anand shared a throwback picture with Gukesh. Anand, who met Gukesh as a child, referred to the teen sensation as the "boy who would be king" in his post, acknowledging the immense talent and potential the young chess prodigy displayed even back then.

Notably, Gukesh is one of the students in the first batch of the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy, founded by Anand. The WACA has been backing young chess talents of the country and honing their skills with exposure to the best minds in the sport.

When Gukesh beat Liren on Thursday evening, Anand was among the first few to wish his protégé on X, formerly Twitter. He wrote, "Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is."

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi congratulated Gukesh and said, on X, "Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours"

Gukesh beat Liren with a scoreline of 7.5-6.5. The victory became possible after the Chinese made a blunder on the 53rd move of the 14th game, tilting the equation in Gukesh's favour. The Indian star's move to keep playing and apply the pressure paid rich dividends as he created history for the country.