On Thursday (Dec 12), India’s D Gukesh clinched the 2024 World Chess Championship by beating China’s Ding Liren. After winning the 14th game of the championship final, he created history. The 18-year-old teen sensation became the second Indian after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious title and youngster overall. The youngster was in tears, and his emotional reaction went viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after a dramatic win over Liren.

Here is the viral video:

The emotional moment that 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju became the 18th world chess champion ?? pic.twitter.com/jRIZrYeyCF — Chess.com (@chesscom) December 12, 2024 ×

Notably, Gukesh broke the record held by Russia's legendary Garry Kasparov to become the youngest chess champion. In 1985, a 22-year-old Kasparov became the youngest to achieve the historic feat.

Talking about Gukesh's sensational win, Ding and the Indian star proceeded towards the final game of the match on Thursday, tied on 6.5 points each. The 14th game, in which Ding was playing with white pieces, seemed to be headed towards a draw, however, the Chinese made a blunder on the 53rd move. Gukesh's move to keep playing and applying pressure on Ding, who was a pawn down, paid rich dividends as the defending champion committed a blunder eventually. At first, the Indian player didn't realise the eventual result, and when he did, he became emotional.

After his win, chess legend Viswanathan Anand wrote on X, "Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is."

Congratulations! It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is.@FIDE_chess @WacaChess pic.twitter.com/o3hq26JFPf — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) December 12, 2024 ×

Here are a few more reactions:

What a proud moment for India as 18-year-old Gukesh becomes the 18th world chess champion, the youngest ever. Incredible feat and a truly historic moment. pic.twitter.com/6mXMppZcYE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2024 ×

Congratulations, @DGukesh, on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. You’ve made the whole country very proud! ?? — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 12, 2024 ×

Gukesh was adjudged the winner with a scoreline of 7.5-6.5, clinching the final classical game. After the win, he was quoted as saying, "It's the best day of my life."