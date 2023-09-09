Ukraine war: G20 leaders call for upholding territorial integrity, sovereignty

India championed the G20 Summit as the world leaders reached a consensus over the language used for the Russia-Ukraine war in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. The declaration, which was shared by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), called upon upholding "the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty."

"We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The peaceful resolution of conflicts and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’," the MEA statement read.

Just like the 2022 Bali G20 Summit in Indonesia, the summit under India's presidency was also dominated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

MEA wrote, "Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly (A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6) and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety."

"In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the statement added.