/Ukraine calls India's peace proposal 'most comprehensive' as India formally enters mediation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has described India's proposal for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict as the "most comprehensive" among the peace initiatives being considered by Kyiv, as New Delhi has formally stepped up efforts to help resolve the four-and-a-half-year-long conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

According to RBC Ukraine, Sybiha said during a press briefing that Ukraine is evaluating four international proposals from India, Türkiye, Egypt and the United States.

"We have four proposals. The most comprehensive is India's proposal. For the first time, India has signalled its willingness to play a role," Sybiha stated.

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The Ukrainian foreign minister said New Delhi's proposal marks a new step in India's involvement in efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

Kyiv considers four peace initiatives

The other three proposals focus on specific areas linked to the ongoing conflict.

Türkiye and Egypt have jointly proposed a grain and agricultural truce in the Black Sea. Egypt relies on Ukraine for nearly one-third of its grain supply, according to RBC Ukraine.

The United States has put forward a proposal for an energy truce, an issue that was previously discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Sybiha said Kyiv remains open to both an energy truce and a Black Sea agricultural truce. Ukraine is also considering an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact.

Putin backs Modi's peace efforts

India's proposal has also drawn attention in Moscow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to help end the Ukraine conflict.

Putin said Modi has continued to raise the issue of ending the war despite the close ties between India and Russia.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said, addressing the crowd.

Putin added that Modi has been pushing for solutions acceptable to both sides.

"He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas," Putin said.

India's diplomatic efforts were also discussed at the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday evening, according to ANI.

The committee reviewed New Delhi's engagements with Moscow and Kyiv and discussed efforts to help end the hostilities.