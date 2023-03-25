'TransFormation': A Mumbai salon with only LGBT employees to promote inclusivity

Deutsche Bank and Rotary Club of Bombay have teamed up to open Mumbai's first transgender-run salon on Saturday, March 25 in an effort to create equal employment opportunities.

TransFormation Salon's hiring and training of personnel has been supported by the partners. The business will receive initial assistance from them before being administered as a for-profit enterprise by the Pride Business Network Foundation.

The opening of the salon will lead to more opportunities for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) individuals. This is in accordance with the common vision and goals of Deutsche Bank and Rotary Club of Bombay. It is one of the numerous programmes that these organisations operate to diversify the workforce via opportunity and skill development.

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) are much more than corporate imperatives for us at Deutsche Bank. They are relevant to the people in our community as much as they are for our employees. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, in the Community programme, the TransFormation Salon will serve as a platform to integrate members of the marginalised LGBTQIA+ community into mainstream society. This is a small but important step towards creating equitable opportunities,” said Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group, India.

Morover, Sandip Agarwalla, District Governor of Rotary International District 3141 and Vineet Bhatnagar, President of Rotary Club of Bombay, in a joint statement said, “Community Economic Development is one of the seven avenues of service of Rotary International and DEI is our focus area. Setting up of TransFormation Salon serves as the best intervention for Rotary Club of Bombay to support a sustainable livelihood programme for a community that needs to be offered an equitable opportunity in our society."

The Human Rights Campaign's annual Corporate Equality Index gave Deutsche Bank a perfect score of 100 in 2019, reinforcing its ranking as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

The CEI poll largely focuses on businesses' internal best practices, such as competence training, domestic partner perks, and non-discrimination employment safeguards. A business must also have solid relationships with LGBTQ community-based groups in order to receive the highest possible grade.

