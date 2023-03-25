China on a diplomatic blitz as Ukraine war rages | Peace plan too vague to make a difference? | WION
China recently published a 12-point position paper that called for urgent peace talks and a political settlement to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In Moscow, Putin & the Chinese president pledged friendship, but the talks yielded no breakthrough on Ukraine. However, the Russian President said China's peace plan could be basis for peace in Ukraine. In the coming week, Spain's Prime Minister will meet with Xi Jinping in Beijing.