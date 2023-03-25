Eric Garcetti sworn in as US ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti on Friday formally sworn in as the next US Ambassador to India, over two-and-half years after his name was originally announced for the position.

Garcetti was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris at an event which saw the presence of Garcetti's daughter Maya, his wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti, and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland.

"It feels great. Can't wait to serve," Garcetti, 52, said, as per reports. "I'm so honoured the vice president did this," he added. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also attended the event.

Also Read | Russia to skp Earth Hour 2023, designates WWF a foreign agent

Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held talks with Garcetti following the ceremony. While congratulating Garcetti as the new Ambassador of US to India, Sandhu said, "As he prepares to depart for India, we discussed some immediate priorities in deepening the bilateral partnership, in line with our Leaders' vision."

Garcetti, when asked about when he plans to travel to India, said, "Hopefully as soon as I can."

Together, Harris and Garcetti rose to prominence in California politics. Harris is of Indian and Jamaican origin, while Garcetti is Jewish and Mexican American. Garcetti talked about their shared links as mixed-race people.

Also Read | Countdown begins for ISRO's largest LVM3 rocket launch

He previously served as Los Angeles' 42nd mayor from 2013 to 2022 and was elected as a member of the Democratic Party in 2013 then re-elected in 2017. Garcetti, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council, was President of the Council from 2006 to 2012.

He was 42 at the time of his inauguration, making him the youngest mayor in over 100 years.

Scandals over the final years of his nine-year mayorship lost him a spot in Biden's cabinet and almost derailed his run for ambassador. US Senate approved a closure resolution last week which cleared the path for Garcetti to take the position as a US envoy to India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE