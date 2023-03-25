Russia to skip Earth Hour 2023, designates WWF a foreign agent

Russia's position towards several of the major international organisations has only become more rigid as a result of the war in Ukraine. In a recent statement, Russia denied participating in this year's Earth Hour and called the country's World Wildlife Fund (WWF) branch a "foreign agent."

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, stated to reporters, "This year we have decided to refrain from participating in this action. This is due precisely to the fact that (the organisers) have become foreign agents."

What is Earth Hour?

The WWF Earth Hour is the largest global climate and environmental protection campaign uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet. On Saturday, 25 March 2023, at 8:30 p.m., individuals are encouraged to turn out the lights in their homes for one hour in observance of Earth Hour.

Earlier on 10 March, in another such instance, the Justice Ministry of Russia branded the WWF's Russian branch a "foreign agent". However, no further clarity was provided by the Russian government. Moscow failed to specify the reason for giving such a designation. Let alone justification, Russia also did not say anything as to which nation was funding the WWF.

The Russian branch of the WWF deemed the designation of a "foreign agent" as "unjustified" and said that it would work to get it reversed in court. This month, more than 60 environmental organisations signed a petition asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to remove the WWF's designation as a foreign agent on the grounds that it is "apolitical."

"We are convinced that this decision will have a negative impact on the preservation of the unique nature of our country and believe it should be reversed," the signatories said.

This year's Earth Hour is important, especially after a year of devastating extreme weather events, an energy crisis based on fossil dependencies and constantly changing political priorities.

When Earth Hour was first observed in 2007, more than two million Sydney homes turned out their lights to send a message to all of humanity.

One year later, 370 communities across 35 nations, spanning 18 time zones, participated. In 2014, many iconic places such as the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Colosseum in Rome, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris were among the famous sites that were left in the dark for one hour.

