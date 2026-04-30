/TMC alleges EVM tampering in Kolkata strongroom, shares video; EC rebuts charge

The Trinamool Congress party alleged on Thursday that the BJP and the Election Commission in West Bengal were tampering with the EVMs. The party shared a CCTV video of the EVM strong room in Kolkata and accused the BJP workers of trying to manipulate the votes in the absence of any relevant authority.

The Election Commission responded to the allegations and issued an official statement sharing the security measures taken for a fair election counting. The Election Commission said that the strong rooms are closed and sealed, and there is no possibility of such an occurrence.

TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh protested at Netaji Indoor Stadium, where the EVM strong room has been set up.

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The TMC said in a post on X that CCTV footage showed ballot boxes being opened without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders, alleging gross electoral fraud carried out in active collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.

The Election Commission released a detailed statement, saying, “With reference to video being circulated on social media handles, there are 7 AC strong rooms inside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra. They all have been duly closed and sealed in the presence of Candidates/Election agents and General Observer after completion of poll yesterday. Last Strong room was closed in the morning around 5.15 am.”

“⁠All strong rooms containing polled EVMs are safely secured and sealed. ⁠There is another strong room in the same premise for Postal ballot wherein we have kept AC-wise polled ballots as done by different polling personnel and ETBPS. We had notified all Observers, ROs and requested ROs to inform their candidates and agents about this. ⁠ROs informed the political parties by mail,” it added.

“The main strong rooms are safely secured and locked. The same was duly shown to Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh and Kali from BJP.”

The EC further said, “⁠The segregation of the ballot was taking place in the corridor of strong rooms from 4pm.”