/Focus on 'fixing' your country: Trump hits out at German Chancellor

A day after German foreign minister Johann Wadephul said that his country is prepared for US troop reduction, Donald Trump hit out at German Chancellor saying that he should focus on "fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy," rather than those who are "getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat".

"The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat, thereby making the World, including Germany, a safer place! President DJT, wrote Trump on Truth Social.

Prepared for US troop reduction

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On Wednesday (April 29), Trump said that his administration was reviewing the possible reduction of U.S. troops in Germany, adding that a decision would be made shortly.

This invited a reaction from the German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, who said that his country was prepared for any decision from the US.

"We are prepared for that, we are discussing it closely and in a spirit of trust in all Nato bodies, and we are expecting decisions from the Americans about this," said Wadephul.

Wadephul described Trump's remarks as "the announcement of a review," and looked “relaxed” regarding Trump's threat of US troops reduction in Germany. "I view this with composure," he added.