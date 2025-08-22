/TikTok back in India? Chinese social media website goes live, but app still missing - Here's what we know

The app, TikTok, was banned in India in 2020 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not just TikTok, they also banned 58 other Chinese applications, citing concerns over data privacy and national security.
The popular Chinese social media platform, TikTok, seems to be back in India, as some users said that they are able to access the website for the first time in five years. Although the website was accessible to some users, the application is still not found.
When checked, TikTok's official website is available on both laptops and mobiles. However, some people are still not able to access it. This reflects that the app might be available to limited devices or is being tested.
However, the application is still not available on the App Store and the Play Store.
In the middle of India-China tensions across the border, New Delhi banned TikTok in India in June 2020. The government cited national security concerns and data privacy violations as the reasons. The main concern was that the app might be allowing the Chinese government to access Indian user data for surveillance on Indians or for spying on them.
There was fear that TikTok was stealing Indian users' data and transmitting it to the Chinese government. The main reason behind this concern was that TikTok servers were located in China.
The Ministry of Information Technology invoked its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, and decided to block 59 apps.