/Three school children among 4 killed as train crashes into school vehicle in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Four people, including three school students and a local resident, lost their lives after a local train hit a school vehicle between Karnasubarna station and the Gobindapur rail gate on the Azimganj–Katwa section in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Friday (July 17, 2026).

The incident took place around 7 am. Following the incident, four other students and the vehicle driver were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police and local residents confirmed that the Nimtita–Katwa local train was travelling on the down line when it crashed with the school vehicle at an open level crossing.

Injured remain in critical condition

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As the school van entered the railway crossing, a train struck it with tremendous force, sending the vehicle spinning off the tracks. Three students were killed instantly, while the injured children were rescued and rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Hospital officials said several of the injured remain in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll could increase. The tragic incident has left the local community in shock and mourning.