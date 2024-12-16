Sambhal, India

Three broken idols of Hindu Gods have been recovered from the ancient Hindu Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, authorities said on Monday (Dec 16).

The idols were found in the well near the Shiv-Hanuman Temple, which was opened on Saturday (Dec 14) after being closed for the last 46 years.

Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra, who was present at the site, said that the idols were recovered during the digging of the well.

“These are broken idols that were found during the digging of well. There is an idol of Lord Ganesh. The other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya, more details are being sought. There was debris and soil in the well.”

“The area has been secured so that excavation can be done smoothly,” he added.

The Shiv-Hanuman Temple has been closed since 1978 and was reopened by the authorities two days ago after they “stumbled upon” it during a drive against power theft. The devotees also painted religious slogans like 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Om Namah Shivay' on the walls of the temple.

After the reopening of the temple, the premises were cleaned and electricity was restored. CCTV cameras were also installed in the temple for security reasons.

On November 24, a clash broke out between protesters and security personnel in Sambhal after a court order for a survey of a mosque, which led to four people being killed and many others getting injured.

On Sunday, Sambhal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar and District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya visited the newly uncovered temple to offer their prayers.

Amid the rising tensions in Sambhal, the district administration earlier had started an anti-encroachment drive to remove unauthorised constructions from public areas. The operation has also been conducted in Chandauli for the last two months, according to Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra.

