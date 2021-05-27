Thinking of mixing and matching vaccine doses on trial basis: Government adviser

As India continues to battle the pandemic, the government said it is engaged with Pfizer and examining the indemnity request against liability to all the nations.

"We are engaged with Pfizer as they have indicated the availability of a certain volume of vaccines in the coming months, possibly in July. They have requested indemnity against liability to all the nations. We are examining this request," VK Paul, Niti Ayog member said.

The US vaccine giant had earlier informed the Indian government that its doses were suitable for children above 12 and that it can be stored at 2-8 degrees temperature for over a month.

Dr VK Paul said that, "We are thinking to mix and match (vaccine doses) on a trial basis." However, Dr Paul cautioned that according to the COVID-19 guidelines a person should stick to the same dose of vaccine as the first one.

Paul added that the second wave was on the "downswing" while asserting that restrictions should be opened systematically. The health ministry said that 24 states had reported a decline in active cases since last week with recoveries overtaking the number of recorded cases.

The health ministry informed that the recovery rates have increased from 85.6 per cent to 90 per cent currently.

India reported over 2,11,200 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours along with 3,847 deaths, according to the health ministry. The total death toll due to the virus in the country has now risen to 3,15,235 with over 27 million cases.

The virus has disrupted activity in several states in India with Karnataka on Thursday reporting over 24,000 cases in the last 24 hours, including 476 deaths.

(With Agency inputs)