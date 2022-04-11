Tamil Nadu a leader in wind energy, must work to harness solar power like other states: TN Governor

Comparing India's foreign exchange reserves in the early 1990s and the present scenario, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said that India presently had a foreign exchange reserve that was well over $600bn.

He said that the country has come a long way from the tight spot (economic crisis) that it had found itself in, when there was barely enough foreign currency for a few weeks worth of imports of essential commodities such as fuel.

He emphasized the importance of conserving and using oil (fuel) judiciously, as it was essential for the country's growth and saving fuel was equal to saving precious foreign exchange.

"Energy (fuel) is one of the key materials needed for growth and our energy needs are only increasing. To reach the country's destiny of being a world leader, comprehensive, all-around growth is very crucial. The focus must switch from conserving oil to producing clean and green energy. The warning is very stark, we have to move to clean and green energy" he said while presiding over and inaugurating an event aimed at creating awareness of Oil and Gas conservation. Dubbed 'Saksham 2022', the campaign is led by India's Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA).

Specifically making a mention of Tamil Nadu, he lauded the state for being a leader in the wind energy sector. However, he also added that Tamil Nadu could work much harder in terms of harnessing solar power, like similar-sized states Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat etc.

The Governor also made mentioned India's ambitious target of achieving 500GW clean energy by 2030.