Swing breaks mid-air at Mohali fair from 50 feet, several injured

A joyride in Mohali turned into a horrific incident on Sunday (September 4), when a swing collapsed in mid-air as a fair was going on, falling from a height of 50 feet with nearly 50 people on board.

The injured included women and children who were taken to the hospital shortly after the tragedy. Nearly 50 people were injured.

An official mentioned that the fair’s organisers had the authorisation to hold the event till September 4, but had later extended it till September 11th.

DSP Harsimran Singh Pal commented on the incident. He said, "What we have come to know so far is that they had permission to organise the show. However, no one would be spared if a mistake is committed on their part. Strict action will be taken according to the law. We have admitted all the injured people to the civil hospital," ANI reported.

Locals present at the time of the incident asserted that no safety precautions were followed during the fair.

A civil doctor said that nearly five people were admitted to the hospital; however, they were not in serious condition.

A local said that the bouncers at the fair arrived two hours later. She further stated that a member of the management team claimed no one was dead. The witness questioned who would be held responsible for this incident and how a fair could be conducted without any medical assistance. According to the witness, no significant official showed up at the place of the incident.

Another witness claimed that the organisers tried to suppress the public at the scene. The probe is still going on.

