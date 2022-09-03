India planning to speed up testing, safety evaluation process for electronic devices: Report

India is planning to speed up safety approvals for electronic devices, ranging from wireless earbuds to smartphones, to reduce the time taken to arrive in the market, Reuters reported citing an industry group.

Currently, it takes anywhere from 16 to 21 weeks to test and certify the products. Once it is approved, the time can be cut by as much as five to eight weeks.

Industry executives say India's cumbersome testing process usually takes 16 weeks for a new Apple AirPods model, for example, as the charging case and its components must first secure clearance before the earbuds are assessed.

Whereas for smartphones and their parts, the procedure could take an average of up to 21 weeks.

The move comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to increase the electronics hardware manufacturing industry output to $300 billion by 2026.

The decision was taken following a meeting this week between MAIT—a key electronic hardware industry body—and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the country’s nodal agency responsible for setting quality and safety standards.

Members of MAIT comprise Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi, along with global and domestic firms operating in India's electronics, telecom and IT sector.

According to Reuters, the BIS is working on a pilot project to do away with the existing sequential testing model and deploy parallel testing for electronic devices in the South Asian market.

"For industry, it is directly linked with ease of doing business; for consumers, this will result in faster access to the latest products," MAIT said in its statement.

According to MAIT, earbuds will be the first devices likely to be put through faster testing, with the government deciding on other products later.

(With inputs from agencies)

