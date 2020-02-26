Supreme Court raps Delhi Police over violence

As the death toll in the violence in Delhi rose to 24, the Supreme Court rebuked Delhi Police on Wednesday for failing to act "professionally" and to check "unfortunate incidents" of violence in north-east Delhi.

With the violence continuing, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking in the Delhi assembly appealed for calm while asserting that people do not want violence.

"All this has not been done by the 'aam aadmi'. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. Hindus and Muslims in Delhi never want to fight," Kejriwal said in the Delhi assembly.

The Delhi chief minister also announced a compensation of 1 crore and a job for the family member of Delhi Police head constable Rattan Lal who had died as a result of the clashes in north-east Delhi.

At least 200 people have been injured in the violence which escalated last week.

Supreme Court came down heavily against the Delhi Police asserting that, "If somebody makes an inflammatory remark, police has to take action."

The top court told the law enforcement agencies that they should act "independently" as per law without waiting for somebody's nod.

The court, however, refused to take up pleas related to the riots over the CAA.

"We are not going into the applications related to the issue of violence. It is for the high court to look into the matter," it said.