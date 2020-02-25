CAA protests: 10 dead in clashes; Section 144 imposed in parts of north east Delhi

The toll in the incidents of violence that took place in various areas of the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has increased to 10, reported news agency ANI.

"Total 10 deaths and 150 injured admitted at GTB Hospital in the last 24 hours," said Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in parts of violence-hit North East Delhi, including Bhajanpura and Khajuri Khaas.



"We will be detaining the miscreants and taking legal action against them. People should cooperate with us to maintain peace. We are here till the situation normalises. Else we deploy more forces," said Special CP Satish Golcha.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a statement, asking political parties to cooperate with police to quell the rumours & dispel fear among the public.

"HM has appealed to all to desist from spreading rumours & said that political parties should cooperate with police to quell these rumours & dispel fear among public. He also appealed to public at large&media to communicate responsibly&avoid spreading rumours," the statement said.



"Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Police Commissioner of Delhi to have senior police officers present in Police Control Rooms so that rumours can be dispelled as quickly as possible," added the statement.



