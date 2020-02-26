PM Modi's heartfelt appeal to people of Delhi after fatal clashes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted on Delhi violence and appealed Delhi citizens to maintain peace and calm.

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Delhi government and the Centre, Sonia Gandhi said both the governments didn't activate the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony.



"It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city," she added.