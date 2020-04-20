Stigma prevails over last rites of coronavirus casualties; Doctor’s burial attacked in Chennai

The rumors over the coronavirus spreading during the last rites of whose who lose their lives to the pandemic are a serious cause of worry.

In what is the second such incident in the state capital over the last 10 days, a 55-year-old doctor, Simon Hercules’ burial was opposed by local residents who had come out in protest.

Late Sunday evening, the 55-year-old neurologist who was the managing director of a hospital had lost his battle with the coronavirus at another private hospital in the city’s outskirts.

The mortal remains were shifted to the Chennai Corporation’s burial ground in the Kilpauk locality, only to be faced by protestors.

Despite the lockdown and section 144 that is in place, over 200 protestors were said to be on site which forced the move to another burial ground.

On reaching another burial ground in a nearby locality, where the authorities had arranged for an earthmover to dig the pit, a mob of over 50 people attacked the family members and the small group that had accompanied the mortal remains of the doctor.

The bereaved family and those who accompanied them had to shelf themselves from stones and sticks that were being hurled.

The family and friends of the deceased doctor were forced to return to a nearby hospital in their ambulance, which was badly damaged after the attack.

It was only in the wee hours of the morning that the deceased doctors’ friend and two hospital ward boys returned to the burial ground to lay to rest the senior Doctor amid police protection.

Dr. Bhagyaraj who was a colleague of the deceased senior medical professional recalled with teary eyes that their Chairman was someone who dedicated his life to the service of humanity and that he wouldn’t have contracted the virus, if he had chosen to stray away from treating patients.

“Is this the price we have to pay? How will doctors feel safe? We could not save him, but we could have at least given him a proper burial. We couldn’t even do that. Will his soul rest in peace? Without understanding that there is no risk involved in burying those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, people protested and made us feel bad about having come into this profession. I am really sorry to be saying this.”

The Chennai Police have arrested 20 people for indulging in violence on Sunday night.

The State Health Secretary Dr. Bela Rajesh had tweeted, “Salutations to Dr. Simon Hercules for his exemplary service in the fight against COVID-19. Let us stand by each and every healthcare worker, they are the real heroes.”

Amid rising instances of violence and opposition during the last rites of COVID-19 casualties, actor and DMDK leader Vijayakanth offered a portion of land for burying those who lose their lives to COVID-19 in a college owned by him in the city’s outskirts.