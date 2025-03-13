A scientist working at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, lost his life after a neighbour assaulted him over a parking dispute outside his home.

Abhishek Swarnkar, a resident of West Bengal, was on dialysis and had recently undergone a kidney transplant, according to news agency IANS. He lived with his parents in their rented home.

CCTV footage shows parking clash

A CCTV video of the incident shows the victim engaged in a verbal spat with a neighbour, Monty, who then pushes him to the ground and thrashes him.

Swarnkar’s family has accused Monty, an IT professional, of attacking him despite knowing about his health condition. Following the clash, which took place on Tuesday (Mar 11) night, Swarnkar’s condition deteriorated, eventually leading to his death. A police complaint has been filed against the neighbour following the incident.

Disturbing CCTV footage shows the moment an IISER scientist died in Punjab's Mohali following a dispute over parking with his neighbour

According to the police, the argument started at 8:30 pm and escalated. Witnesses said that Monty first abused Swarnkar, then pinned him to the ground and punched him repeatedly. When Swarnkar fell unconscious, Monty rushed him to a hospital and allegedly hit a car on the way.

Case registered against neighbour

Senior police officer Gagandeep Singh told India Today that a case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The accused has been missing since the incident and the police are making efforts to find and arrest him.

“An autopsy will be conducted today, and appropriate legal action will be taken on its basis,” IANS quoted a police official as saying.

‘Lost a brilliant mind’

Swarnkar is survived by his elderly parents and two married sisters. Reports claim that one of the sisters had donated a kidney to him. Swarnkar earlier worked in the US but returned to India due to his health condition.

IISER expressed grief over the scientist’s death and said, “We have lost a brilliant mind. Such an act of violence is unacceptable, and strict action should be taken against the accused.”

(With inputs from agencies)