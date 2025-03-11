The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has reportedly made an arrest in connection with the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actor Ranya Rao.

Tarun Raju, the grandson of Atria Hotel’s owner, was detained after investigators found his involvement in the smuggling, according to an India Today report. This comes days after Rao was arrested at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport with 17 gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore.

Raju appeared before the special economic offences court in Bengaluru, following which DRI was granted his custody for five days for questioning, the report citing sources added.

Investigators suspect the duo was involved in a gold smuggling racket to bring gold from foreign nations. Although their friendship weakened after Rao’s marriage to architect Jatin Hukkeri, they continued their illegal activities, the report said. According to officials, Rao had contacted Raju while smuggling gold from Dubai.

Raju was detained by the authorities two days earlier, while Rao was already in custody. Both were confronted together by the officials to determine the full extent of their involvement in the crime.

Ranya Rao makes partial confession

Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation’s director general of police Ramachandra Rao, has allegedly made a partial confession

She detailed her extensive travel history to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Europe and admitted that 17 gold bars she was carrying were seized by the authorities.

According to the report, she travelled to Dubai nearly 30 times in the last year, including four times within 15 days, and smuggled gold on each trip.

The authorities recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore from her residence along with Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

Assuring her full cooperation, Ranya requested that the investigation be kept private in her statement.

On Monday (Mar 10), Rao accused DRI officials of “verbally abusing” her. However, the investigating officer alleged that Rao was not subjected to any kind of harassment by the officials.

“She refuses to answer any questions during interrogation. Every time we ask, she remains silent. We have recorded the entire investigation,” the officer told the judge during the court hearing.

She also claimed that she was forced to sign documents against her will.

(With inputs from agencies)