In India's Uttar Pradesh, a car carrying three passengers met with a major accident that led to the death of one after the vehicle fell into a 30-feet (9.14 m) deep gutter due to Google Maps' faulty navigation. The incident happened in Greater Noida, as the three men were travelling towards Kasna Road Chowk.

What happened?

As per a Nav Bharat Times report, the men were using Google Maps to navigate from Kendriya Vihar Society of Phi-3 and Phi-2 towards Kasna Road Chowk when their speeding car suddenly fell into the 30-feet deep Hawalia nullah (drain). The driver, apparently oblivious to the road's end, which wasn't marked on Google Maps, drove right into the deep drain.

The passengers of the vehicle were pulled out by passersby. One of the passengers, identified by social media posts as Station Master Bharat Bhati, died while being taken to the hospital.

How were they rescued?

Two delivery boys witnessed the accident and jumped into the nullah to save the car's occupants. The doors were locked from the inside. They broke the glass and pulled out all three passengers.

Police also reached the spot, and the car has been pulled out from the nullah with the help of a crane. A video of the car's extraction from the drain shows the damaged car hanging off the crane hook as people look on.

Watch video here:

Eyewitnesses said that the car was going fast, due to which it jumped and fell right into the drain.

Reports suggest that the water levels in the nullah were low. If there had been more water, the tragedy would have been worse.



Sector Phi-3 RWA Secretary Amit Bhati told the press that they have already demanded that the Greater Noida Authority place strong barricading, large-letter warning boards at the road ending site, but that authorities have not taken any concrete steps on this.

(With inputs from agencies)