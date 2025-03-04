The report on the Empowered Committee for capability enhancement of the Indian Air Force (IAF) presented by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday highlights key thrust areas and makes recommendations for the implementation in the short, medium and long-term to achieve the IAF's "desired capability enhancement goals".

Singh presented the report to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, the report has focused on the need to strengthen Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the aerospace sector while advocating for increased private sector involvement alongside Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Appreciating the committee's work, Rajnath Singh directed that the recommendations be followed up in a time-bound manner.

The committee was formed on the directive of Defence Minister Singh, where the task was to examine key issues and prepare a "clear plan of action".

It was chaired by the Defence Secretary and included the Vice Chief of Air Staff, Secretary (Defence Production), Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, and DG Acquisition as members, with the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff serving as Member Secretary.

Earlier today, the Defence Minister called upon the people to contribute wholeheartedly to the welfare of soldiers and their families, terming it the national duty of every citizen while addressing the Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (AFFD CSR) Conclave in New Delhi.

Rajnath Singh stated that India's soldiers always stand firm, vigilant and ready at the borders in difficult conditions to protect the country from all kinds of threats with courage and promptness."While the Government is committed to strengthening India's security apparatus and ensuring the welfare of its soldiers and their families, it is the nation's collective responsibility to come forward and support them in every way possible," Singh said.

He asserted that CSR is not about a two percent contribution; it is a matter of heart-to-heart connection with the brave soldiers and their dependents.

