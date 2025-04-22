Maharashtra's Nagpur couple shared their ordeal of the deadly Jammu and Kashmir terror attack, and how they escaped the attack and saved their lives by just "20 minutes".

The couple survived the attack, narrowly escaping the terror attack. They shared the chilling experience of the horrific attack that shook the whole nation.

"This incident happened when we had just left the place of the incident. We could hear the sound of firing for a long time. Everyone was trying to escape from the place. We were 20 minutes away from the actual spot. We did not look back as we just wanted to escape from there," the man, visiting from Nagpur, told news agency ANI.

He said that the exit gate was small, only four feet and there were a lot of people. "I was worried about the security of my wife and son. My wife suffered a fracture in her leg," the man said.

“We had just left the area when the shooting began,” the husband said, his voice trembling. “We could hear the firing for a long time.

"Everyone was aiming to get out as quickly as possible. It was chaos," he added.

They described how they were pushed and shoved by the crowd while they were trying to flee.

"We were running for our lives, falling on people, trying not to look back," his wife said. "My son and husband pulled me up, trying to keep me on my feet as we made our way out. It felt like the whole world was collapsing around us."

However, the wife suffered a fracture while trying to escape. The man said that his wife got hurt.

"My only goal was to get us out of there and to safety. We’re now heading back, as the doctor advised her to take complete bed rest,” he said.

The couple explained that there was an estimated 4000 to 5000 people were gathered there, including tourists and small children.

“We didn’t turn back or look at who was firing. We were just focused on getting out of there alive,” the wife said.

