PM Modi and Imran khan to skip meeting of SCO heads

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are going to skip the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government meeting on Monday.

India's Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will chair the 19th meeting of the council of the heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states. The summit is held every year at the level of prime ministers and deals mainly with the trade and economic agenda of the SCO.

PM Modi, Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping had joined the virtual SCO summit, chaired by Russia earlier this month.

The prime ministers of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will attend the summit of the heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation while Pakistan will be represented by its parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

SCO has 8 member states and 4 observer states. Pakistan, which is a member of SCO will be represented by its Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

The other three observer states will be represented too. Afghanistan will be represented by its President Ashraf Ghani, Iran by its First Vice President and Mongolia by its Deputy Prime Minister.

A statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs said, "India considers the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as an important regional organization to promote cooperation in the areas of peace, security, trade, economy and culture. India is committed to widening our cooperation with SCO by playing a proactive, positive and constructive role in the organization."

