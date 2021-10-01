Pics- Indian army opens a cafe near LoC on International coffee day

On the International Coffee Day, the Indian army dedicated a newly-opened coffee shop to the locals of the Gurez area in Bandipora District near the Line of Control (LoC).

It is the first coffee shop to open in the area for tourists and locals. Gurez was thronged by lakhs of tourists and people this year.

The Log Hut Cafe, overlooking the Habba Khatoon Mountain range, is a perfect spot for the bikers, trekkers and locals to stop for a cup of coffee. The main purpose to start the cafe was to create a space for the locals to socialise among themselves, as the youth of the area had no such place.

This new joint has been doing great and every tourist visiting the area makes a stop over here. The cafe management says that it has got a great response from the people, both local and tourists.

"The response is very good. Not only tourists but locals are also thronging the Cafe. We have people coming in from breakfast to dinner. We are serving them good food which wasn't available here before. From sandwiches to pizza andpasta," said Ishtiyaq Ahmad, Manager, Log Hut Cafe.

Indian Army's main idea behind opening this cafe in Gurez is to introduce the culture of cafes and also help youth of the area by practically showing them how small businesses are run. All the staff running the cafe is local and were trained by the army personnel.

"The cafe has been opened here as a role model for other young entrepreneurs from Gurez to emulate as there was no such place here. This was one such effort to stimulate tourism in Gurez," said an army official.

This cafe has been hosting special events and musicals every weekend for the locals and tourists. A lot of local artists have performed in the cafe.