Sofia Vergara goes nude to celebrate International Coffee Day

Sofia Vergara caffeine intake is surely high!



In honour of the International Coffee Day, Sofia shared a picture of herself covered in coffee beans.

Zoë Kravitz on break-ups, and divorce with Karl Glusman: Sad but beautiful



Vergara, who is no stranger to showing off her body online, recently made her Instagram feed more hot and steamy with her naked picture. In the picture, Sofia is underneath a pile of coffee beans.



Her caption read, “Happy #nationalcoffee day All Colombian cafe.”

Fans and her friends from the industry loved the 'Modern Family' coffeewish.“How is it to wake up every day and be Sofia Vergara?” one fan commented. Another joked, "Ain’t nobody looking at that d--n coffee."



Paris Hilton reacted with several flame emojis.



Recently, Sofia opened up about surviving thyroid cancer when she was 28 years old. “I read every book and found out everything I could about it,” she said during the 2021 'Stand Up to Cancer telecast.