New Delhi, India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (Dec 16) alleged that the photograph of the Pakistan Army surrendering in front of the Indian Army in the 1971 war has been removed from the Army hedquarters.

During the Parliament winter session, Priyanka Gandhi, in her Zero Hour reference, said that the picture was removed on Monday, which also happens to be Vijay Diwas.

"Today, that picture has been removed from the Army headquarters where the Pakistan Army is surrendering before the Indian Army," she said.

She further recalled the role of soldiers and martyrs who fought the war between India and Pakistan in 1971.

Gandhi added, “I want to salute the brave soldiers who fought for us in the war of 1971. Whatever was happening in Bangladesh, no one was listening to the voice of the people of Bangladesh, our Bengali brothers and sisters. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister at that time, I want to salute her. She showed courage in the most difficult situations and showed such leadership that made the country victorious.”

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The war also resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh.

Attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

The Congress MP stressed the need to raise their voice against the atrocities committed against the Hindu and Christian minorities in Bangladesh.

“The government should raise its voice against the atrocities committed against the Hindu and Christian minorities in Bangladesh, it should hold talks with them and take their support,” the Wayanad MP said.

Gandhi's 'Palestine' emblazoned bag

The Congress MP also landed at the centre of a controversy when she carried a bag with "Palestine" emblazoned on it inside the Parliament to express her support for Palestinians.

Congress's general secretary has been known to raise her voice against the actions of Israel in Gaza and show her solidarity with Palestinians.

Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a handbag that had the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems like a watermelon emblazoned on it. The watermelon is seen as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies)