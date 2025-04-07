The Indian Central government on Monday (Apr 7) announced that excise duty on petrol and diesel will be increased by Rs 2 per litre. According to the notification issued by the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, the changes will come into force on Tuesday (Apr 8).

Advertisment

The duty on diesel is now at Rs 10 per litre while on petrol, it stands at Rs 13 per litre. Previously, the duties were Rs 8 per litre for diesel and Rs 11 per litre for petrol, according to the oil ministry data.

Also read | From April 1, Indian govt can see your WhatsApp messages, emails. Here's what you need to know

Central Government raises excise duty by Rs 2 each on petrol and diesel: Department of Revenue notification pic.twitter.com/WjOiv1E9ch — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

Advertisment

No increase in retail prices expected

However, as per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, there will be no burden on the people as PSU Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that there will be no increase in the retail prices of petrol and diesel, subsequent to the increase in excise duty rates.

Also read | Indian govt raises $2.81 billion demand against Reliance Industries

Advertisment

PSU Oil Marketing Companies have informed that there will be no increase in retail prices of #Petrol and #Diesel, subsequent to the increase effected in Excise Duty Rates today.#MoPNG — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 7, 2025

Also read | Is Grok AI in trouble? Indian govt in touch with Elon Musk's X over chatbot's witty-abusive answers

Hike to impact oil marketing companies

The hike in excise duty is expected to affect the oil marketing companies, as they would absorb the cost. Their marketing margin is likely to reduce by Rs 2 per litre. Currently, the integrated margin from retail fuel sales exceeds Rs 11 per litre for OMCs.

Also read | Opposition slams UP govt for banning meat sales during Navratri, calling it hypocrisy

According to the order, the Central government has increased the duty in the public interest under the ambit of section 5A of the Central Excise Act, 1944 and section 147 of the Finance Act, 2002.

In December 2024, the government scrapped the windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and fuel exports following a decline in global oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies)