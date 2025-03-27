From the next financial year, which begins on April 1, the tax authorities of India can access your account on communication platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and emails under the provisions of the Income Tax Bill, 2025.

Why has government brought the bill?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (Mar 27) explained why the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13.

The bill, which would replace the Income Tax Act of 1961, would allow the government to detect unaccounted money and illegal activities. While it retains most of the original provisions, it aims to simplify the language and remove redundant sections.

Sitharaman said that the new bill would help keep tax enforcement up to date with new technology and ensure that virtual assets like cryptocurrencies are not overlooked. The evidence from digital accounts would provide the officials with evidence to prove tax evasion in court and calculate the exact amount of tax evaded.

“Encrypted messages on mobile phones led to unearthing Rs 250 crore unaccounted money. Evidence from WhatsApp messages of crypto assets has been detected. WhatsApp communication helped unearth ₹200 crore unaccounted money,” the finance minister said.

Sitharaman also highlighted that Google Maps history helped identify locations frequently visited to hide cash. She added that Instagram accounts were analysed to determine ‘benami’ property ownership.

What can officials access under new bill?

The finance minister detailed that the new bill would grant officials the right to access digital communication platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and emails. In addition, business software and servers used to hide financial transactions would also be accessible by the government.

The bill would cover virtual digital assets within the definition of undisclosed income. It would include digital tokens, cryptocurrencies, and other cryptographic representations of value.

It also grants income tax authorities permission to access virtual digital spaces during search and seizure operations. This covers email servers, social media accounts, online investment and trading platforms, and websites that store asset ownership details. It also grants authorities the power to override access codes for inspection of digital environments as part of tax investigations.

