Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (Mar 11) announced financial assistance of Rs 500 crore ($57,310,827) for violence-hit Manipur to bolster its economy. The move will help the war-torn state to establish a contingency fund.

Advertisment

The allocation was announced in the Lok Sabha as her response to the discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024-25, Demands for Additional Grants for the year 2021-22 and Budget of Manipur for the year 2025-26.

“We are providing all possible financial assistance for the faster recovery of the Manipur economy,” she said.

Also read | Manipur violence: At least 12 militants arrested by police in two days

Advertisment

“(Manipur) never had a contingency fund till now...They will have a contingency fund now kept every year; if necessary, more can be added to it,” she said.

A supplementary demand for grants amounting to Rs 1,861 crore ($213,310,898) for 2024-25 of Manipur was also placed on the table.

Following her speech, Lok Sabha passed The Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, The Manipur Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2025, The Appropriation Bill, 2025 and The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025.

Advertisment

Also read | Manipur violence: At least 1 killed, dozens injured; locals defy free movement directive

Sitharaman added that steps have been taken to restore normalcy in the northeastern state, where ethnic tensions have persisted for over two years now.

Finance minister slams Opposition

During the Budget session of Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 11), Nirmala Sitharaman also hit back at the Opposition for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur amid violence.

She said that when 750 people died in the northeastern state in 1993, the then Congress prime minister PV Narsimha Rao and his home minister did not visit the state.

Also read | ‘Cherry picking of situations’: India slams UN rights chief’s ‘baseless’ remarks on Manipur, Kashmir

She said, “In 1993, When Rajkumar Dorendra Singh of the Congress was the chief minister of Manipur, a major flare up between Kukis and Nagas happened between April and December 1993, resulting in… 750 deaths and destruction of 350 villages in Manipur…. At that time the Prime Minister was P V Narsimha Rao and the Home Minister was Shankarrao Chavan. They did not even participate in the parliamentary debates… So, where was the Congress at that time? Did they ask them to come and speak? Did they ask them to go to Manipur? No.”

She added that it was the Minister of State for Home P M Sayeed who responded when a motion for President’s Rule was put forward in Rajya Sabha for the state in February 1994,

Also read | India: Union Minister Amit Shah directs security forces to ensure free movement in Manipur from March 8

“Even at the peak of the violence in August 1993, it was a Minister of State for Home Rajesh Pilot, who addressed the Parliament,” she said. “… I hope Congress doesn’t speak about Manipur as who is going and who is not.”

(With inputs from agencies)