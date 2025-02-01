Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive Union Budget on Saturday (Feb 1) with a special focus on the state of Bihar. Apart from the announcement of the Makhana board in the state to boost the production, processing, and marketing of foxnuts, the FM has promised expansion of IITs, a boost to food processing sector, greenfield airports, and much more.

A budget comparatively more focused on Bihar than the rest of the Indian states sparked a meme fest online.

Take a look:

Apart from a number of schemes and plans for the state, the FM introduced a new and special plan for Bihar and other states of the Eastern region of India.

Purvodaya plan

The Centre announced the formulation of a plan, Purvodaya, which is dedicated to the overall development of the Eastern states of India. The states under the project include Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. It also includes the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh.

On the Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor, the Centre has planned to develop an industrial node at Gaya.

The corridor will catalyse the industrial development of the state. The FM said the model would showcase “Vikas bhi Virasat bhi” (development as well as heritage) in the government's growth trajectory.

The government has further promised to develop road connectivity projects:

(1) Patna-Purnea Expressway

(2) Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway

(3) Bodhgaya, Rajgir and Vaishali and Darbhanga spurs

(4) Additional 2-lane bridge

This will be done over the river Ganga at Buxar at a total cost of ₹26,000 crore ($2.990 million).

(With inputs from agencies)