After receiving his second summons over jokes about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his new stand-up comedy special, Kunal Kamra responded by sharing a video of his Nirmala Sitharaman parody song.

Satirical take on 'Hawa Hawai'

The song, a satirical twist on Hawa Hawai from the 1987 film Mr India, was originally part of Kamra's comedy special, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Sunday. In the video, he took aim at the government, criticising issues like potholes, road diggings for Metro construction, and bridge collapses.

He also highlighted how corporate employees pay higher taxes than the corporations they work for before shifting focus to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Legal trouble over stand-up comedy special

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed a case against Kamra over another satirical song in the special, based on Bholi Si Surat from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. In the song, Kamra made comments about Eknath Shinde without directly naming him.

The Mumbai Police, investigating the case, summoned Kamra on Tuesday. However, the comedian requested a week's extension, which was rejected, and a second summons was issued on Wednesday.

Kamra's defiant response

Even after the first summons, Kamra remained defiant. On Tuesday, he posted a video showing Shiv Sena workers vandalising the Habitat Comedy Club, where he had shot his special a month ago, overlayed with yet another satirical song from his show.

Despite the controversy, Kamra’s stand-up special Naya Bharat has garnered over 6.7 million views on YouTube.

