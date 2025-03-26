Remember Chhorii? It was the eerie and suspenseful movie starring actress Nushrratt Bharuccha that shook you to the core. After much anticipation, the second part of the film is finally on its way, and fans couldn't be more excited to experience it once again.

Vishal Furia, who helmed the 2021 Chhorii, returns to the director's seat in the sequel. The supernatural horror show was a huge hit when released in 2021. Apart from Bharuccha, the movie stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal.

Chhorii 2 release date announced

The much-awaited horror thriller is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 11. On Tuesday (March 25), the makers announced the date with a spine-chilling sequel.

Chhorii 2 teaser

Directed by Furia, the sequel will see Bharuccha reprising her role as Sakshi as the movie again blends folklore in a new and horrific way.

The teaser gives a brief hint about how horrific the second part is going to be. The short clip starts with a girl roaming around a well, searching for her mother, who is Sakshi (Bharuccha). Trapped in a horrific and eerie area, Sakshi is trying to save her daughter.

What will Chhorii 2 be about?

The highly anticipated sequel is set to pick up where Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where the first part ended, with some new and old characters.

Chhorii 2 cast

Directed by Furia, Chhorii 2 will see Bharuccha reprising her role as Sakshi, alongside Soha Ali Khan, who is the new addition in the franchise. However, what role Khan will be playing has not been revealed.

Apart from Bharuccha and Khan, the other cast also includes Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardika Sharma.