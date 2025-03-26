The upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival series has officially recast Dewey, originally played by Erik Per Sullivan. The new series will consist of four episodes and will stream on Disney+. Filming is set to begin in a few weeks in Vancouver, Canada.

Advertisment

Also Read: Kim Soo-hyun's Taiwan fan meet postponed for 'Safety Reasons'

A return to family chaos

Malcolm in the Middle is a beloved comedy series created by Linwood Boomer, following teenager Malcolm Wilkerson, a boy with a genius-level intellect who struggles to navigate high school life while dealing with his dysfunctional family.

Advertisment

In the revival, Malcolm and his daughter are pulled back into the chaos of his family when he is forced to attend his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary.

Also Read: 'What's wrong in praying for him?': Mohanlal responds to row regarding his Sabarimala puja for Mammooty

Why Dewey was recast

Advertisment

According to Variety, Erik Per Sullivan was recast because he retired from acting and is currently pursuing higher education. Actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, known for The Expanse and Nightmare Alley, has been cast in the role.

Returning cast members

The revival will see most of the original cast reprising their roles, including Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as his carefree father Hal, and Jane Kaczmarek as Lois, his overbearing mother. Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will also return as Malcolm’s troublemaking brothers, Francis and Reese.

Also Read: Nick Frost rumoured to be cast as Hagrid in Max's Harry Potter reboot

Legacy of the show

The original Malcolm in the Middle was a massive hit, running for seven seasons on Fox. Throughout its run, the show won a Peabody Award, seven Emmy Awards, and one Grammy Award, and it continues to have a dedicated fanbase worldwide.

As the first single-camera sitcom, the series revolutionised comedy television and influenced shows like The Office, 30 Rock, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Modern Family, and Arrested Development.

Also Read: Chhorii 2 : Release date, teaser and cast - everything you need to know about the horror thriller