Parties 'rejected by people' are spreading 'misinformation': PM Modi amid Citizenship Act protests

Amid the countrywide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at oppoisition as he said parties discarded by people in elections are left with one weapon and that is to "spead misinformation".

"There are people who dislike the principles which guide us. Our problems aren't because we're doing something wrong, it's because people of this country are blessing us. Those rejected by the public in elections are left with very few weapons, one of them is, spread misinformation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was speaking at the facilitation programme at the BJP office in Delhi after senior leader JP Nadda was elected as unopposed national president of the party, replacing Amit Shah.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Act came into effect on January 10 despite the protests which are still underway in many parts of the country.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on December 10, 2019. A day before, it was introduced in Lok Sabha, and a day later it was passed in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier this month also, PM Modi had hit out at the Opposition, as he accued them of playing political games over the amended Citizenship law and asserted that the act is about giving citizenship rights, not taking them away.

"I repeat again, Citizenship act is not to revoke anyone's citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan," he had said.