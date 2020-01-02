How CAA and NRC affect India-Bangladesh ties

Under the Narendra Modi government, India and Bangladesh have made strong progress.

Five years ago, a landmark boundary agreement was signed. It settled a long-standing border dispute, but recent developments in India following NRC and CAA have created some turbulence in the relationship.

When Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited India in October last year - she had a complaint. Hasina blamed India for a sudden spike in the onion prices in Bangladesh.

This candid disclosure didn't worry the Indian government too much. India and Bangladesh have forged a strong relationship in the last five years, but recent developments present a new test for both neighbours.

Bangladesh media has widely covered India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Bangladeshi citizens are debating India's new law.

Dhaka describes the Citizenship Amendment Act as an internal matter of India. However, there are some who disagree - a professional body of reporters debated the issue at a forum. Some experts in Dhaka see the CAA as a global issue.

Within Bangladesh, there is a growing concern that illegal migrants living in India will be sent back to Dhaka.

The Sheikh Hasina government has tried to allay fears. In December, Bangladesh foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen assured the citizens that the Bangladeshis living in India will be repatriated as per the procedure.

Despite the word of assurance, Sheikh Hasina's government is facing pressure from within. Bangladesh is already battling the Rohingya crisis.

Cox's Bazar has turned into the world's largest refugee camp. More than 900 thousand Rohingyas are living there today. People fear that the eviction of illegal residents from India will only make matters worse.

These concerns were perhaps a trigger for Bangladesh to shut down mobile phone services along the border with India. While connectivity was restored, the confidence hasn't.



